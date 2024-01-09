Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $202,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,663,315.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,127 shares of company stock worth $4,797,270. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

