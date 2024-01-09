Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 753,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,552,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Specifically, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,130,790.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,127 shares of company stock worth $4,797,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.