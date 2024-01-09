Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 243.25 ($3.10), with a volume of 327526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.12).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.65. The company has a market cap of £288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,885.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £3,574.38 ($4,556.25). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

