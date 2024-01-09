ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7,300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $716.36. 118,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,869. The company has a market cap of $282.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.12. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

