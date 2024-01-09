ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $717.90. 307,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $697.95 and a 200 day moving average of $668.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

