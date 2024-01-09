ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $715.28. The stock had a trading volume of 172,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,770. The stock has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $697.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

