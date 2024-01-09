Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 52,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 562,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The company has a market cap of $981.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

