Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $18.74 Million Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 9.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.31% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 3,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $27.76.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

