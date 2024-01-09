Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPGP traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 134,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,255. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

