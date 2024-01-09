Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $304,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

LYB traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 561,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.