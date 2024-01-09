Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,203,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.09. 1,507,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,536. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

