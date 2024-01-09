Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.14. 377,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.99 and a 200 day moving average of $285.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

