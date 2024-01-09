Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 4,245,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,027,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

