Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.80. 1,804,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

