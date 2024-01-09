Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. 2,216,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

