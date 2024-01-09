Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.14. The stock had a trading volume of 693,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.