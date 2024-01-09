Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 1,005 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $84,275,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 4,506,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,282,112. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

