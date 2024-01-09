Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 3,092 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,419,793. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

