Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 29,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 113,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Astronics Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $162.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astronics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Astronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the third quarter worth $227,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

