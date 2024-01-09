Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
