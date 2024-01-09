Atlas Corp. (ATCOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 30th

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Atlas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Atlas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATCOL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Atlas has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.
About Atlas
