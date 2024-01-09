Atlas Corp. (ATCOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 30th

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Atlas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Atlas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATCOL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. Atlas has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.