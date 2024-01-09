Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Atlas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Atlas Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

