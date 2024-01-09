AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,625. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

