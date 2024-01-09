AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 1,015,022 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of State Street worth $88,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after buying an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of State Street by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 164,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,495. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

