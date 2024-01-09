AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 53,534 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $85,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,063. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

