AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 562 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $58,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

