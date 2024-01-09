AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $68,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 215.4% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,244. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.