AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 342,926 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,926 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $74,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 93,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,082. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.