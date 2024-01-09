AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 235,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 72.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

