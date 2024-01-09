AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $29.62 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,494 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after buying an additional 1,405,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FOX by 133.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after buying an additional 1,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after buying an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,977,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. 293,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

