AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $304.51 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.0% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Danaher worth $304,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 60,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.70. The company had a trading volume of 900,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,074. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.60.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.