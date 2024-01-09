AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $97.56 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $97,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

VLO traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.16. 231,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,422. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

