AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.47% of Whirlpool worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

