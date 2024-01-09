AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.27% of Steel Dynamics worth $48,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 990,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,222,000 after purchasing an additional 86,435 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.