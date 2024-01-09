AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 706 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.20% of Kroger worth $62,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 255,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.