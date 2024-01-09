AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,186,934 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 239,743 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $81,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.34. 1,101,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,167. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

