AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $110,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after buying an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,518,000 after buying an additional 1,502,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after buying an additional 9,565,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $451,611,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,725,000 after buying an additional 952,342 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 489,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several brokerages recently commented on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

