AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 280,971 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280,971 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 1.46% of Masco worth $175,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Masco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 818,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,544. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

