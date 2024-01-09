AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of VeriSign worth $78,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,754. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,281. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

