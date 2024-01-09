AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$30.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$538.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.54. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$15.14 and a one year high of C$30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.52). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.4557927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

