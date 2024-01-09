Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $111.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after acquiring an additional 459,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 185.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after acquiring an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autoliv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

