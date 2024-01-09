Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $235.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

