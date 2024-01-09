Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

