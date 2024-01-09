Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.23. 372,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

