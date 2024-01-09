AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,554.23 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,622.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,548.89. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

