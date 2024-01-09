AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,554.23 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,622.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,548.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.