Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. 14,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

