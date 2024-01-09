Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVES traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,384. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

