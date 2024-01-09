Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 85,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

