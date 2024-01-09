B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AMAM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,459. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambrx Biopharma news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,117.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,307,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,138,103.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,504,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

